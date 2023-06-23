Wagner Group Boss Accuses Kremlin of 'Deceiving' Putin, Claims Ukraine Invasion Was Based On Lies

Wagner Mercenary Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin accused Russian military officials of "deceiving" Vladimir Putin and claimed the Kremlin leader invaded Ukraine based on lies he was told, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking accusation was the latest attack on Russian leadership from Prigozhin, who has been an outspoken critic of the Kremlin as he continued to lead troops on the frontlines.

On Friday, Prigozhin deepened his feud with Russia's Defense Ministry and Sergei Shoigu, the minister of defense, in a fiery video.