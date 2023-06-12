Putin Ally and Chechen Warlord Ramzan Kadyrov 'Blackmailing' Citizens Into Fighting in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin ally and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was recently accused of forcing his own citizens to fight for Russia in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, an independent crisis group claimed Kadyrov recently started to force his own people into fighting on the frontlines of the bloody struggle.
That is the revelation shared by the Independent NGO Severny Kavkaz SOS, or the “North Caucasus SOS,” in a surprising report published over the weekend.
The group claims that some Chechen men have been imprisoned for refusing to fight and their families have been detained, while other citizens have reported being threatened with the conscription of siblings if they do not participate.
Researchers from the organization also discovered a case where a man was arrested for a traffic violation and then required to hand over three individuals who abused drugs to be sent to the front lines.
"It is very effective what they came up with,” one source familiar with the situation said, according to Daily Star. “People were simply given a choice: either a huge sentence or go to Ukraine.”
“And if a big family, then what? If you don’t go, then we’ll substitute your younger or older brother and then send him,” the insider continued. “They made so many people go there. They intimidate the population.”
The NGO has identified Kadyrov, a Kremlin-backed leader, as responsible for pressuring citizens to fight. He has been supporting the invasion of Ukraine in a suspected effort to gain favor with Putin.
Kadyrov also recently involved himself in a feud with rival Putin supporter, Yegevny Prigozhin, the head of the private military company Wagner Group.
While Kadyrov has condemned Prigozhin as a "complaining blogger," the Chechen warlord himself is noted for an apparent hot-headed approach.
Previous reports also indicated that the Chechen leader once threatened to enter Kyiv in a single tank last year after he was a victim of Ukrainian hackers.
