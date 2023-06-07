Your tip
Putin Could Nuke His Own People to Wipe Out ‘Invading’ Rebels, Deranged Mercenary Group Boss Claims

Jun. 7 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief indicated that the Russian leader might nuke his own citizens in an effort to stop “invading” rebel forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Wagner Group mercenary chief Yvegeny Prigozhin’s startling prediction came as Putin’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate nearly 16 months after the conflict first started in February 2022.

According to Prigozhin, Putin and the Kremlin may now attack their own territory after a group of rebels against the war in Ukraine “invaded” Russia last month. The attack reportedly took place in May and was carried out by a group of rebels positioned in the Belgorod region of Russia.

"Could [Russia] have the vile idea of dropping a tactical nuclear bomb on their own territory?” the Wagner Group boss said in a video released this week, according to the Sun.

"Is that why we are retreating in the Belgorod region, allowing them to advance, because it's frightening to throw [a bomb] at someone else's territory but we'll throw one on our own,” Prigozhin continued.

"It's a big question if the [nuclear bomb] would work properly,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the attack Prigozhin referred to took place in the Belgorod region on May 19.

Although the attack was initially thought to have been carried out by Ukraine, it was later reported that the incursion was organized and launched by pro-Ukrainian Russian nationals.

The Kremlin confirmed the attack took place in Belgorod, and Russian officials later claimed Putin’s military killed "1500 servicemen" before destroying "100 armored vehicles” – a claim Prigozhin said is not true.

"To destroy one and a half thousand people, it must be such a massacre, within one day, over [90 miles], one hell of a massacre,” the skeptical Wagner Boss said. "Therefore, I think that these are just some wild fantasies."

Meanwhile, Ukraine allegedly invaded the Russian airwaves earlier this week by hacking into TV and radio broadcasts across Russia-Ukraine border towns and Russia-controlled Crimea.

One of the hacks reportedly involved a deep fake of Putin, in which he warned his citizens that Ukraine was invading and that everyone must evacuate.

The phony Putin also reportedly declared martial law across Russia and called for a mass mobilization of Russian troops to fight off the “invading” Ukrainian forces.

“There was a hack in some regions,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said after the breach. “In particular, I know that there was a hack on Mir radio and in some networks.”

“The government has taken control of the affected networks, and is sorting out the situation,” he continued. "All of these messages are an utter fake.”

