Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Tells Russian Mercenaries To Kill Every Ukrainian Soldier: 'Take No More Prisoners Of The War!'
Vladimir Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently ordered his fighters to start killing every Ukrainian soldier they find rather than take the men as prisoners of war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development reportedly came on Sunday after Prigozhin was overheard on an audio recording posted to his Wagner PMC Telegram account.
According to Prigozhin’s remarks, his Wagner forces were instructed to stop taking prisoners of war and to “kill everyone” instead.
“We will kill everyone on the battlefield,” he reportedly said in the audio clip. “Take no more prisoners of the war!”
Prigozhin also reportedly begged the Russian leader to “focus on holding the current front lines” rather than “seeking more gains” in Ukraine – although sources indicated it is unlikely Putin will change his tactic.
Meanwhile, Wagner PMC recently claimed that “several Ukrainians” have turned on their country and offered to fight for Russia under Prigozhin instead.
“Large numbers of elite Ukrainian army forces in the Zaporizhzhia region are defecting to the side of the Russian Federation,” a spokesperson for Wagner PMC said this weekend, although the spokesperson refused to provide evidence for his claims.
“Many are Cossacks. They refuse to fight for globalist, liberal interests,” Wagner PMC continued. “Most will be sent to Bakhmut to assist the Wagner Group.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin is estimated to have already lost more than 186,000 soldiers in Ukraine since the conflict first started 14 months ago.
An additional 559,000 are said to be too injured to return to the frontlines, and so the Russian leader has reportedly charged Prigozhin and his Wagner Private Military Company to take over a substantial amount of the fighting.
Wagner PMC has also been accused of committing a substantial number of war crimes in Ukraine, with at least two former Wagner commanders admitting to killing a 5-year-old Ukrainian girl under Prigozhin’s orders.
“I executed the order with my own hand – I killed children,” former Wagner PMC commander Azamat Uldarov admitted last week.
“We were ordered to sweep and destroy everyone,” he continued. “We killed everyone – women, men, pensioners, and children, including little ones, five-year-olds.”
Kremlin insiders have also claimed Prigozhin is looking to take Putin’s spot as leader of Russia should the struggling 70-year-old tyrant be ousted from power due to his ongoing failure to take Ukraine.