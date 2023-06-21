Vladimir Putin Vows to Deploy 'World's Most Powerful Nuke' to 'Combat Duty' in Latest Threat Against Ukraine and West
Vladimir Putin recently vowed to move the “world’s most powerful nuke” into combat duty in the Russian leader’s latest threat against Ukraine and the West, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden and startling development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate every day, Putin reportedly told a roomful of military graduates that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile – dubbed the “Satan-2” – is set to be deployed into combat duty in the coming weeks.
The Satan-2 nuclear-capable hypersonic missile is rumored to be the most powerful in the world, according to the Sun, and is said to be capable of releasing 15 additional nuclear warheads at once.
"In the near future, the first launchers of the Sarmat complex with a new heavy missile will go on combat duty,” Putin reportedly told the Russian military graduates this week.
"The most important task here is the development of the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of Russia's military security and global stability," the Russian leader added.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Minister – Sergei Shoigu – also warned the students that Ukraine and the “collective West” are in the process of waging a “real war” against Russia and its military.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin tested the Satan-2 missile earlier this year as President Joe Biden visited Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in February.
Ukrainian intelligence services issued a warning at the time that indicated Putin ordered a “large-scale” nuclear exercise across Russia.
The three elements of Russia’s nuclear triad – consisting of the nation’s nuclear submarines, ground missiles, and warplanes – were also reportedly placed on their "highest levels of combat readiness” as Biden arrived in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.
President Biden made headlines again this week when he revealed that there is a “real” possibility Putin launches a nuclear weapon against Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
"When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado River drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Biden said during a recent speech in California.
"They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons,” the president continued. “It's real.”