Vladimir Putin Vows to Deploy 'World's Most Powerful Nuke' to 'Combat Duty' in Latest Threat Against Ukraine and West

Vladimir Putin recently vowed to move the “world’s most powerful nuke” into combat duty in the Russian leader’s latest threat against Ukraine and the West, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden and startling development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate every day, Putin reportedly told a roomful of military graduates that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile – dubbed the “Satan-2” – is set to be deployed into combat duty in the coming weeks.