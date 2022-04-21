Vladimir Putin Launches 'Satan II' Missile To Send A Message To Anyone Standing In His Way

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers have achieved the impossible by holding back invading Russian troops from taking their capital for as long as they have. Many estimated that the sacking of Kyiv would have only taken a matter of days, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian forces have been able to hold their ground despite their small numbers.

The Russian military has gone to despicable lengths to achieve any form of victory over the Ukrainian people going as far as to reportedly fire at civilian train stations as well as leave behind several booby-trapped teddy bears with the sole purpose of killing Ukrainian children.

Zelenskyy has recently warned that the world "must prepare" for Russia to resort to nuclear attacks in the near future.

"We shouldn't wait for the moment when Russia decides to use nuclear weapons…We must prepare for that."