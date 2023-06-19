Vladimir Putin's Drunk Russian Troops Accused of Using Pocket Knives to Castrate Ukrainian Prisoners of War
Drunk Russian troops were recently accused of using pocket knives to castrate Ukrainian prisoners of war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The harrowing allegations were first made this week by two survivors of torture camps believed to have been sanctioned directly by Vladimir Putin.
The 25 and 28-year-old men were allegedly part of a recent prisoner exchange and revealed that Russian troops would use their army knives to remove the testicles of Ukrainian prisoners, according to Daily Star.
The men also revealed that they were kept in captivity for one month and three months, respectively, before they spoke to an experienced psychologist to help them cope with what they had been through.
Anzhelika Yatsenko, the psychologist, stated that both men were suicidal as a result of the grisly torture at the hands of Putin’s troops.
She also revealed that the younger Ukrainian soldier made at least one attempt to take his own life after being released from the Russian torture camp.
One of the prisoners reportedly suffered excessive bleeding as a result of the torture against him and expressed shock that he survived.
The two Ukrainian soldiers also claimed that Putin’s soldiers castrated them so that they “couldn't have children.”
"If there's hell somewhere, it’s worse than that,” the psychologist said before describing the castration as “genocide.”
The older Ukrainian survivor has reportedly since returned to fighting on the frontlines, while Russia’s alleged mistreatment of prisoners of war has come into question and a United Nations delegation recently wrote to Moscow expressing concerns about prisoner treatment.
Meanwhile, Moscow denied intentionally targeting civilians or mistreating Ukrainian prisoners of war.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s troops were recently accused of mocking another tortured Ukrainian soldier as he “begged to die” earlier this year.
The Russian soldiers reportedly singed the captured Ukrainian soldier with a burning hot iron in May before repeatedly suffocating the victim with a gas mask.
The torture was reported to be so brutal that the captured Ukrainian “begged to die,” but the Russian soldiers would not kill their victim because he "hadn't yet seen the full seven circles of hell."