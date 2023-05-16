Your tip
'Crime Against Humanity': Putin's Troops Accused of Mocking Tortured Ukrainian Soldier as He 'Begged to Die'

May 16 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin’s troops are accused of mocking a tortured Ukrainian soldier as he “begged to die,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a harrowing development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches 15 months, Moscow’s military has reportedly escalated the alleged “crimes against humanity” taking place in their war-torn neighboring nation.

Even more startling was a recent report that found Putin’s military committed at least 725 cases of “torture, ill-treatment, summary executions, and other human rights violations” in Ukraine.

According to Daily Star, at least one of those 725 cases included a Ukrainian soldier who was tortured until near death by his Russian captors.

The Russian soldiers reportedly singed the captured Ukrainian soldier with a burning hot iron before repeatedly suffocating the victim with a gas mask.

The torture was reported to be so brutal that the captured Ukrainian “begged to die,” but the Russian soldiers would not kill their victim because he "hadn't yet seen the full seven circles of hell."

Elsewhere, freed Ukrainian prisoners claimed they were forced to listen to a fellow Ukrainian soldier being raped for three days before the soldier disappeared completely.

Other Ukrainian prisoners in the now-freed city of Kherson recounted one devastating incident where a soldier was shot in the head because he “acted too slowly” upon being ordered to lie down on the floor.

Therese Rytter, who serves as the legal director of the human rights organization Dignity, indicated the ongoing and barbaric use of torture by Putin’s military is "widespread, systematic and may therefore constitute a crime against humanity."

Dignity also reportedly interviewed at least 121 victims of Russian abuse and found that the use of torture is a “normal practice” for Putin’s army.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these latest devastating developments come shortly after the International Criminal Court already issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest due to the alleged war crimes taking place in Ukraine.

The ICC announced the warrant for Putin’s arrest in March and revealed the 70-year-old Russian president was suspected of being involved in the "unlawful deportation of [children] and that of unlawful transfer of [children] from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

