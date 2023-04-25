Kremlin 'Secretly Panicking' Over ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Putin, Russian Officials Reveal

In a sudden development to come more months after the ICC issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest in connection to alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine , Russian officials revealed the Kremlin held an emergency meeting to discuss the implications of the warrant and Russia’s subsequent response.

Kremlin officials are reportedly panicking over the International Criminal Court’s recent arrest warrant issued against Vladimir Putin , RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to one Russian official, a parliamentary deputy from the United Russia party voiced concerns that the ICC’s warrant may have been issued to push a regime change.

“This is essentially a call to overthrow the government in Russia,” the parliamentary deputy reportedly said.