Kremlin 'Secretly Panicking' Over ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Putin, Russian Officials Reveal
Kremlin officials are reportedly panicking over the International Criminal Court’s recent arrest warrant issued against Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come more months after the ICC issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest in connection to alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine, Russian officials revealed the Kremlin held an emergency meeting to discuss the implications of the warrant and Russia’s subsequent response.
According to one Russian official, a parliamentary deputy from the United Russia party voiced concerns that the ICC’s warrant may have been issued to push a regime change.
“This is essentially a call to overthrow the government in Russia,” the parliamentary deputy reportedly said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the ICC issued the arrest warrant against Putin on March 17.
“Today, 17 March 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court […] issued warrants of arrest for two individuals in the context of the situation in Ukraine: Mr Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Ms Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova,” the tribunal wrote.
The ICC accused Putin of being “responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children)” as well as the “unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
Russian state TV host and Putin crony Vladimir Solovyov spoke out shortly after the arrest warrant was issued and warned that “any attempt to implement” the order against the Russian leader would be seen as “a declaration of war.”
"It calls for an immediate nuclear strike on that country!” Putin’s ally fumed after German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann announced Germany would arrest Putin if he stepped foot in the country. “Immediate!”
“That's to say,” Solovyov continued, “any attempt to do it, to go against the will of the Russian people, which has made itself very clear, must result in a missile strike!"
The Kremlin is also reportedly panicking over the ICC’s arrest warrant because it was issued just a few months before Putin is scheduled to visit South Africa for a conference in August.
But because South Africa is a member of the ICC, and is therefore expected to honor the ICC’s warrants, the embattled Russian president may be prohibited from attending the conference.
“These discussions naturally displease the Kremlin,” another Russian insider privy to the Kremlin’s recent discussions told the Moscow Times this week. “It would like them to end.”