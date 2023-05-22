Russian POWs Forced to Watch Executions and Missile Attacks Outlining the 'Absolute Evil' of Putin's Army in Ukraine
Russian prisoners of war being held in Ukraine are forced to watch a number of war crimes and atrocities being committed by Vladimir Putin’s military, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, a video showing Russian POWs watching footage of their fellow soldiers appeared online this week.
According to Ukrainian human rights official Dmytro Lubinets, the harrowing video being shown to the Russian prisoners is titled Absolute Evil and it is being shown to the Russian POWs in an effort to teach the captured soldiers that Russia is “the absolute evil in this world.”
“The Russian military was shown the documentary film Absolute Evil about their own war crimes committed in Ukraine,” Lubinets explained this week. “What is in the heads of these persons – it is not known, what is in the eyes – see for yourself.”
“I hope that after watching it, they realize who is the absolute evil in this world,” Lubinets added.
The film reportedly includes footage of Ukrainian parents and children being killed by Putin’s military as well as the torture of hostages in Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.
The 29-minute documentary also reportedly provides the “names of those who committed these crimes” and details how “the elimination of Ukrainians as an ethnic group is Russia's military strategy.”
“The murderers film their own crime and later upload the evidence to social media,” the film states. “Some might say it's an isolated incident.”
“But if you manage not to close your eyes you will see the horrible and uncomfortable truth the world is so reluctant to see,” it continues. “Mass killings of Ukrainians is Russia's military strategy.”
“Absolute evil shall be defeated,” the film concludes. “But that requires that the world does not make any compromise with absolute evil.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the footage of Russian POWs being forced to watch Absolute Evil came shortly after it was estimated Putin’s military committed nearly 90,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the conflict started in February 2022.
Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court recently issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest over the "unlawful deportation” of children from war-torn Ukraine to Russia amid the ongoing conflict.