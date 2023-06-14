Graphic Video Shows Russian 'Deserters' Being Executed by Putin's Troops While Trying to Flee Ukraine Battlefield
A newly surfaced video caught Vladimir Putin’s soldiers executing their own troops as the Russian “deserters” tried to retreat from the Ukraine frontlines, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking video, which was reportedly captured by a Ukrainian drone, was shared online this week via the messaging platform Telegram.
According to the 14-second clip, three armed Russian soldiers emerged from a treeline and headed towards a field marked with vehicle tracks. The soldiers then confronted another group of seven Russian soldiers who retreated towards the nearby forest before the two leading soldiers were shot dead.
The rest of the group then dropped to the ground and crawled to find cover as the armed Russian soldiers appeared to shoot at the fleeing men.
It was not immediately clear from the graphic video whether the fleeing soldiers were killed or captured.
The Kyiv Post has since reported that the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency (UNIAN) confirmed the authenticity of the video after it was posted on the Telegram channel Look for Your Own.
Look for Your Own, a Telegram channel backed by Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, was reportedly created to help families identify any Russian invaders captured or killed in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the shocking video emerged as NATO launched its largest international aerial war games exercise to date.
The joint exercise, named Air Defender 23, is believed to be an apparent warning to Putin as the Russian leader continues to escalate tensions created by his widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine.
The exercise will reportedly test the response to a simulated attack on NATO should Moscow decide to launch a strike against the 31-member intergovernmental military alliance.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin also recently closed the Russian border in an effort to prevent draft dodgers from fleeing the Kremlin’s latest Ukraine call-up.
The latest call-up is reportedly set to last until July 15. Approximately 147,000 additional Russian men aged 18 to 27 will be trained and transported into Ukraine.
Russian news outlet Meduza recently revealed that this latest draft will be done digitally – making it not only easier for the Russian military to reach new draftees but also to prevent potential draft dodgers from escaping the country.