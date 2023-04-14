Putin Closes Russian Border To Prevent Draft Dodgers From Fleeing Ukraine Call-Up
Vladimir Putin reportedly closed the Russian border to prevent draft dodgers from fleeing a newly announced call-up for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising move came just days after the struggling Russian leader announced nearly 150,000 more Russian soldiers would be drafted and mobilized into the invaded neighboring nation starting April 1.
The latest call-up is reportedly set to last until July 15, when approximately 147,000 additional Russian men aged 18 to 27 will be trained and transported into Ukraine.
According to the Russian news outlet Meduza, this latest draft will be done digitally — making it not only easier for the Russian military to reach new draftees but also to prevent potential draft dodgers from escaping the country.
“The legislation lays the groundwork for the creation of a digital registry of draft-eligible citizens and eliminates the requirement that a military summons be served in person, making it legal to issue draft orders online or by registered mail instead,” Meduza reported, according to Daily Star.
“It also deprives draft dodgers of numerous rights,” the anti-Kremlin outlet continued, “making it illegal for them to leave the country, drive a car, buy property, and take out loans."
Putin's crony Dmitry Peskov, who serves as the current Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said the new digital process was put in place to “refine the military registration system.”
Peskov also claimed “there will be no second wave” following this month’s draft of 147,000 additional men, and Putin’s spokesman stopped short of confirming the Russian border had been closed.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin appears to be growing increasingly desperate as his invasion of Ukraine quickly approaches 14 months. It has been estimated that Russia has already lost approximately 723,000 troops since the conflict started in February 2022, with 541,000 of those troops seriously injured and another 182,000 killed on the frontlines.
Meanwhile, the Russian population has reportedly been growing increasingly disillusioned with the war against Ukraine.
According to a rumor recently included in a leak of Pentagon classified documents, two Kremlin officials are plotting to “sabotage” Russia’s war against Ukraine while Putin undergoes treatment for his suspected battle with cancer.