Vladimir Putin's Top Advisors Stop Giving Russian Leader 'Bad News' Because it Makes Him 'Extremely Annoyed': Kremlin Sources
Vladimir Putin’s top advisors have reportedly stopped giving the Russian leader bad news because it makes him “extremely annoyed,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, sources familiar with the matter claimed that “all bad news” has been “banned” from the Kremlin due to the way Putin reacts.
This has reportedly resulted in Putin remaining uninformed regarding a number of developments taking place in Ukraine – such as reports that Moscow has lost upwards of 100,000 troops and nearly 8,000 armored vehicles in the ongoing conflict.
“Putin reacted to reports about the real situation in something like this: in an annoyed manner,” one Kremlin source familiar with the matter said this week, according to Daily Star.
“Putin himself thinks he has more reliable information from other sources,” the source continued, “which does not coincide with the information of the speakers.”
The Russian leader allegedly grows so “annoyed” when provided bad news that he has started to ban officials from his top team while rewarding full access to those advisors who only give good news.
At least one top advisor allegedly lost access to Putin after informing the Russian tyrant about “defeats and failures” suffered by the Russian military on the frontlines of Ukraine in recent months.
“At the same time, the speaker himself for a long time fell out of the list of people who have access to the President of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin source said.
“But those who reported only successes had constant access,” the insider explained, “and defeats and failures were reduced to minor troubles that did not play a significant role.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this latest development comes as Putin’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate more than 15 months after the invasion first launched in February 2022.
It was also revealed just hours after Ukrainian hackers breached Russian airwaves to hint at an imminent counteroffensive against Putin’s invading forces.
Several outlets reported on Monday that Russian cable channels were interrupted by a recording from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. The clip reportedly showed Ukraine’s troops holding their fingers to their lips and staring into the camera.
“Plans like silence,” the footage, with a message in Ukrainian, said. “There will be no announcement that it's starting.”