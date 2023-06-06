Vladimir Putin's Top Advisors Stop Giving Russian Leader 'Bad News' Because it Makes Him 'Extremely Annoyed': Kremlin Sources

This has reportedly resulted in Putin remaining uninformed regarding a number of developments taking place in Ukraine – such as reports that Moscow has lost upwards of 100,000 troops and nearly 8,000 armored vehicles in the ongoing conflict.

“Putin reacted to reports about the real situation in something like this: in an annoyed manner,” one Kremlin source familiar with the matter said this week, according to Daily Star.

“Putin himself thinks he has more reliable information from other sources,” the source continued, “which does not coincide with the information of the speakers.”