Vladimir Putin Accuses Wagner Mercenary Group Boss of Inciting 'Mutiny'

Vladimir Putin and Russian military leaders have accused Wagner Mercenary Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin of inciting a "mutiny" on the Ukrainian frontlines, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Prigozhin was being investigated by the Kremlin after he accused Russia's Ministry of Defense of not only killing his troops but "deceiving" Putin into invading Ukraine. The mercenary boss called on soldiers to "march for justice" and fight back against the "evil" leaders.