Vladimir Putin Dubbed 'Little Stalin' After Using Soviet-era Tactics to Blow Up Ukraine Dam
Vladimir Putin was recently dubbed “Little Stalin” after the Russian leader allegedly destroyed a dam in Ukraine using Soviet-era tactics last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s forces were accused of destroying the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka on June 6.
Satellite images obtained by Ukrainian intelligence sources found that the dam fell apart over a series of several days, and Moscow has denied being behind the devastating infrastructure attack.
4.8 billion gallons of water reportedly surged down the Dnipro River as a result of the dam rupture, while dozens of nearby towns and villages were flooded. Thousands of Ukrainian citizens were forced to evacuate.
Although a Kremlin spokesperson claimed Ukraine was behind the dam attack, a number of sources suggested Putin himself ordered the attack.
Sources also cited the dam attack to compare Putin to Joseph Stalin, the brutal Soviet Union leader who ruled from 1924 until his death in 1953.
"The Russian president shares a part of Stalin’s determination to liquidate the nationality and independence of Ukraine at any cost,” historian Simon Sebag Montefiore wrote in an essay this week comparing the two leaders, according to Daily Star.
"Putin sees Stalin as a flawed titan born, like Oliver Cromwell and Napoleon, for revolution,” he continued. "But it looks as if Putin has now switched from authoritarian rule to totalitarian oppression.”
"Stalinist trials, camps, executions may well follow: after all, Stalin is in the bloodstream of the Russian body politic – and Putin himself."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Nova Kakhovka last week marked the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials revealed that the 4.8 billion gallons of water from the battered dam flooded a number of cemeteries that ultimately contaminated Ukraine’s drinking water with corpses.
Meanwhile, crops were reportedly ruined, land mines displaced, and electricity shortages intensified.
"Our water comes from the Dnipro – but now the cemeteries are flooded, so it's not safe to drink," one rescuer volunteer said after the dam was breached. "Also there is oil in the water, the remnants of the power plant, and the mines.”
"There is a lot of water now in the city,” the volunteer added, “but there is no drinking safe water."