As conflict in Ukraine surged on, rising floodwaters followed. Drinking water in the war-torn country was contaminated with corpses after a dam and hydroelectric plant was destroyed near the Dnipro river, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ukrainian authorities accused Vladimir Putin and his troops of being responsible for the explosions that were heard near the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, moments before it was reduced to rubble.

An estimated 4.8 billion gallons of water breached the riverbanks, causing "catastrophic" flooding and evacuations.