Drinking Water in Ukraine Becomes Contaminated With Corpses After Putin's Troops Destroy Dam
As conflict in Ukraine surged on, rising floodwaters followed. Drinking water in the war-torn country was contaminated with corpses after a dam and hydroelectric plant was destroyed near the Dnipro river, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ukrainian authorities accused Vladimir Putin and his troops of being responsible for the explosions that were heard near the Nova Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, moments before it was reduced to rubble.
An estimated 4.8 billion gallons of water breached the riverbanks, causing "catastrophic" flooding and evacuations.
What was once the Dnipro river now resembles a lake, as floodwaters engulfed portions of Kherson and nearby villages.
As Ukrainian security forces worked around the clock to evacuate civilians, authorities estimated 42,000 people were impacted by the rising flood waters.
Unfortunately for those who were lucky enough to be pulled from submerged homes, their problems worsened with reports of drinking water being contaminated with corpses.
As floodwaters overtook the river's banks and subsequently spilled into nearby villages, cemeteries were hit hard.
"Our water comes from the Dnipro — but now the cemeteries are flooded, so it's not safe to drink," a rescuer told the Sun Online. "Also there is oil in the water, the remnants of the power plant, and the mines."
In addition to contamination from flooded cemeteries, the hydroelectric plant released 150 tons of machine oil into the river upon its imploding.
- Ukraine Blames Putin's Troops for Destroying Dam as Entire Villages Become Engulfed in 'Catastrophic' Flood Waters
- Vladimir Putin's Top Advisors Stop Giving Russian Leader 'Bad News' Because it Makes Him 'Extremely Annoyed': Kremlin Sources
- Putin's Best Drone Pilots Fall Victim to Their Own Landmines in Latest Kremlin Military Blunder
The rescue team member explained, "there is a lot of water now in the city — but there is no drinking safe water."
Many areas reeling from the devastation were left without power, which prevented civilians from boiling tap water for drinking, cooking and bathing.
Ukrainian authorities ramped up efforts to deploy safe drinking water to affected areas, while rescue efforts continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"People are trapped in homes and flats, they are calling for help and asking to be saved, but we cannot get to them," the rescuer claimed. "The water level is rising at an insane rate and more and more people are being blocked."
The source alleged that it was "worse on the Russian side of the river," where people were calling, "literally crying asking us for help."
"We can't go into occupied territory," the rescuer noted. "The Russians' so-called government is not doing anything to save these people who are stuck on their roofs."
"They are going to drown in hours, and there is nothing we can do."