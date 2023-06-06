Putin's Best Drone Pilots Fall Victim to Their Own Landmines in Latest Kremlin Military Blunder
Some of Vladimir Putin's "best drone pilots" were killed by their own landmines, marking the latest Kremlin military blunder in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alexander Khodakovsky, a pro-Kremlin commander with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, confirmed the deaths.
On Monday, Khodakovsky spoke to the Telegram about the continuous fatal errors by the Kremlin military. The Donetsk commander contributed "thoughtless mining" that killed four "of the best" drone pilot operators.
Khodakovsky recalled the moments before the Russian mines deactivated.
"On the traditional route of the groups from rotation to rotation, mines of our own production suddenly appeared," Khodakovsky explained as he labeled the incident a "tragic accident."
"This happened on the eve of the offensive," the commander continued, hinting at the rumored impending counterstrike from Ukraine. "The enemy, having felt our weak points, is stepping up its efforts."
The "tragic accident" occurred in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, which was illegally annexed by Putin in 2022.
The four drone pilots' deaths mark the latest Russian fatalities to occur due to senseless error rather than a direct attack from Ukraine troops.
Putin's soldiers made headlines recently when they dismissed warnings from locals and camped near Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. Soon after, soldiers were reportedly being treated for radiation poisoning.
The ill-equipped Russian troops have seemingly split into two categories: those desperate to flee Putin's control and others who partake in frontline debauchery.
As fears of nuclear warfare increased, along with Putin's ever-growing paranoia of assassination, Russian troops continued to suffer.
While the Kremlin struggled to revitalized weakened troops and resorted to desperate means of recruitment, soldiers on the frontlines were accused of heinous acts towards civilians — and even their own men.
Other anti-Putin soldiers have risked their lives to flee the Kremlin military, dressing in disguise to evacuate war-torn regions with Ukrainian civilians.