Russian Troops Suffer From Radiation Poisoning After Camping Near Chernobyl Disaster Site

Russian soldiers suffered symptoms of radiation sickness after Vladimir Putin's troops camped out near Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, Russian troops were warned by local Ukrainians that the area was still radioactive, nearly 40 years since the nuclear plant's catastrophic accident.

Putin's soldiers heeded no warning — and later found themselves paying the consequence of the ill-fated decision.