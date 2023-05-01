Russian Troops Suffer From Radiation Poisoning After Camping Near Chernobyl Disaster Site
Russian soldiers suffered symptoms of radiation sickness after Vladimir Putin's troops camped out near Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, Russian troops were warned by local Ukrainians that the area was still radioactive, nearly 40 years since the nuclear plant's catastrophic accident.
Putin's soldiers heeded no warning — and later found themselves paying the consequence of the ill-fated decision.
Russian troops ignored warnings from locals and authorities — and charged forward with their plan to camp out in the Red Forest, dangerously close to the site of the 1986 disaster.
"Don't try to find logic. It's stupid," said Oksana Pyshna, an official for the Chernobyl exclusion zone who condemned Russian troops that camped near the disaster site.
Putin's troops made themselves at home in the "most dangerous territory in the special zone," and even dug trenches in the soil that was ridden with "nuclear waste."
The soldiers were said to have spent the night in the Red Forest eating and drinking — and even enjoyed a bit of fishing in the reactor's cooling chamber.
"I think they understood the risks but they're just thick," said local Galyna Voloshnya, 74, who lived nearby.
The "thick" soldiers treated the area as if it were any other abandoned city in the region that was devastated by the onslaught of Putin's orders.
Military drone footage captured the scene left behind from Russian troops, many of whom were received treatment for radiation poisoning following their short stint in the area.
Freshly dug trenches were seen and an abandoned ration kit was collected for testing. The kit tested 50 times higher for radiation than normal levels, according to the Daily Star.
A safety chief claimed that one Russian soldier handled a source of cobalt-60, a synthetic radioactive isotope of cobalt, with his bare hands.
While the soldier allegedly only held the source for a few seconds, its radioactive levels were powerful enough to surpass Geiger's counter-scales.