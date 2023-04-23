Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Use 'Medieval Torture Methods' Against Their Own Men For Questioning Military Leadership: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin's soldiers have resorted to using "medieval torture methods" on their own men in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

A video on Telegram showed a man found in a nearly 10-foot-deep pit called a "Zindan." The tortured victim was identified as a Russian soldier named Flarit Baitemirov. The post claimed that Baitemirov was trapped there for four weeks after accusing his local command of corruption and stealing humanitarian aid.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old soldier said, "I am being held captive by my own Russians ... I am Russian, I came as a volunteer." He continued claiming that he was "asking for help" from the Ministry of Defense and that "some kind of criminal case" was "being initiated" against him. It's unclear whether or not these torture methods have been used on Ukrainian prisoners by the Russian army.

"Zindan" is Persian for prison or dungeon and dates back to when Russia was still part of Central Asia. A similar prison exists in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, which dates back around 1,000 years but was repurposed into a museum to portray the horrors of the historic prison system. Currently, it homes several mannequins in it to show the horrific conditions prisoners would face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

In another video, Baitemirov claims that another man was put in a pit for drinking alcohol before being beaten. The prisoner said, "Colonel Poida is still a corrupt official. All the humanitarian aid that comes in trucks does not reach us." "Currently, they threaten me," he continued. "They say that they know where the family lives, they promise to make problems for me, they intimidate me in every possible way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Another soldier named Pavel Gorelov is also allegedly being kept in a similar prison. A reporter specializing in Russian torture news tweeted, "Soldier Pavel Gorelov (is) reportedly from the 99th regiment's reconnaissance company ... The soldiers say they have been in the pit for three days without food."

Article continues below advertisement

Powered by RedCircle Source: radar

As RadarOnline reported, Russian troops positioned on the frontline of the conflict in Ukraine have been suffering from "alcohol abuse" and acting "irrational" in battle. Military sources claim that Putin's soldiers are so drunk, at times, that they've accidentally blown each other up with bombs and weapons meant to be fired at Ukrainian targets. Several Russian soldiers have also reportedly blown themselves up while handling grenades under the influence of alcohol.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.