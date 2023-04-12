Your tip
Putin's Troops Decapitate Ukrainian Soldier & Place His Head On Spike In Shocking Video

Apr. 12 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

A video has emerged showing members of Vladimir Putin’s army decapitating a Ukrainian soldier before placing the deceased fighter’s head on a spike, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking video emerged this week and was suspected to have been filmed on the frontlines in Ukraine in late 2022.

According to the footage, which was reviewed by the Sun, the clip begins with a masked man dressed in camouflage using a knife to sever the head of a suspected prisoner of war wearing Ukrainian insignia.

Other suspected Russian soldiers could be heard taunting the prisoner of war as he is murdered while the prisoner’s decapitated head is held up to the camera and placed on a nearby spike sticking out of the ground.

"Send it to Kyiv,” the killer in the video says.

"Cut it off, break the spine,” another alleged Russian fighter is heard saying. "Do it, do it, do it, do it.”

Shortly after the shocking video emerged on social media this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke out to condemn the footage.

The Ukrainian leader also vowed to capture and hold the Russians seen in the video accountable for the grisly murder and decapitation.

"There is something that no one in the world can ignore – how easily these beasts kill,” Zelenskyy said in a video of his own. "We are not going to forget anything.”

"Neither are we going to forgive the murderers,” he continued. "There will be legal responsibility for everything. The defeat of terror is necessary."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also spoke out after the harrowing footage emerged online and, although he admitted the clip was “horrific,” Peskov questioned whether the clip was “credible.”

"The footage of the beheading of a soldier is horrific,” Putin’s crony said in a statement. “Of course it is terrible.”

"First it is necessary to check whether it is credible,” Peskov continued, “and then, of course, there may be an opportunity to verify whether this is true, where it happened and by which side."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the beheading allegedly committed by Putin’s soldiers in the newly emerged video would mark just the latest war crime by the Russian military since their invasion of Ukraine first started last year.

The International Criminal Court recently issued an international arrest warrant against Putin over war crime allegations the Russian leader has unlawfully deported upwards of 20,000 Ukrainian children from their war-torn homes to Russia.

