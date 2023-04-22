Vladimir Putin's Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bomb On Russian Citizens On Its Way To Ukraine
One of Vladimir Putin's fighter jets accidentally bombed a Russian city, causing an explosion that blew a car onto the roof of a local shop, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unintentional bombing occurred in Belgorod city and resulted in a 65-foot crater, leaving three injured and multiple buildings damaged. Two women were taken to the hospital, but no one was killed.
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov ordered people to evacuate a damaged nine-story block of flats affected by the impact.
The Russian defense ministry confirmed that a Su-34 fighter bomber had "accidentally discharged aircraft ordnance" without explaining what caused the bomb to drop.
The object hurled towards the ground but didn't immediately explode. Instead, the object destroyed a section of the road before landing on the roof of a supermarket. Security footage from a crossroads captured the incident as cars were driving by.
Russian jets regularly fly over Belgorod en route to Ukraine, and the city has experienced several attacks from the Ukrainian forces ever since Putin's full-scale invasion in 2022.
So far, both Russia and Ukraine have suffered heavy casualties due to the prolonged military conflict. There have been over 500,000 deaths on both sides of the battle, though Russia's numbers are highly contested by several outlets covering the war.
Mad Vlad has become increasingly paranoid due to the prolonged invasion. As RadarOnline previously reported, the Russian President commissioned a number of body doubles to appear in his stead. He's also been accompanied by a small security army when he attends church in fear of various supposed assassination attempts.
Putin's waning health has also reportedly made him far more intense with his threats against NATO and the US.
Earlier this week, sources claimed the foreign leader was allegedly wearing adult diapers and suffering from nervous breakdowns while receiving treatment for a supposed cancer diagnosis.
"At about 21.40, Moscow time, the presidential guards heard strange sounds from the room where the president was," Kremlin insiders reportedly told a Telegram exchange. "Putin did not answer a knock on the door, attempts to determine what was happening in other ways did not bring results."
"Putin sat on the floor near the sofa and wept hysterically," the source continued. "He was wearing only a wet white T-shirt, which he had probably tried to take off, and a black sock on his right leg ... Next to him was a torn diaper, which Putin has been using all the time lately."
