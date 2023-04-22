Vladimir Putin's Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops Bomb On Russian Citizens On Its Way To Ukraine

Earlier this week, sources claimed the foreign leader was allegedly wearing adult diapers and suffering from nervous breakdowns while receiving treatment for a supposed cancer diagnosis.

"At about 21.40, Moscow time, the presidential guards heard strange sounds from the room where the president was," Kremlin insiders reportedly told a Telegram exchange. "Putin did not answer a knock on the door, attempts to determine what was happening in other ways did not bring results."

"Putin sat on the floor near the sofa and wept hysterically," the source continued. "He was wearing only a wet white T-shirt, which he had probably tried to take off, and a black sock on his right leg ... Next to him was a torn diaper, which Putin has been using all the time lately."