'Diaper-Wearing' Vladimir Putin Suffered 'Nervous Breakdown' After Switching To 'Stronger' Cancer Medicine, Kremlin Insiders Claim
Vladimir Putin is reportedly wearing diapers and suffering from “nervous breakdowns” while receiving treatment for an alleged cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after months of rumors and reports that the 70-year-old Russian leader is slowly dying, Kremlin sources claimed Putin suffered a breakdown this week after switching to a “stronger cancer medicine.”
According to the sources, Putin’s alleged breakdown took place on Tuesday night inside the Russian despot’s Moscow home.
"At about 21.40, Moscow time, the presidential guards heard strange sounds from the room where the president was,” Kremlin insiders reportedly told the Telegram channel General SVR. "Putin did not answer a knock on the door, attempts to determine what was happening in other ways did not bring results."
"Putin sat on the floor near the sofa and wept hysterically," the report continued. "He was wearing only a wet white T-shirt, which he had probably tried to take off, and a black sock on his right leg.”
"Next to him was a torn diaper, which Putin has been using all the time lately,” the insiders spilled further. "To all appeals to him, the president practically did not react, continuing to sob."
Putin’s breakdown reportedly continued until he was treated with an "antipsychotic drug.” His doctors also reportedly canceled the new medicine that purportedly led to the nervous breakdown.
Valery Solovey, a Russian professor familiar with Putin’s alleged cancer diagnosis, confirmed the Russian leader was given a new medicine after the two previous treatments failed to produce results.
While Solovey confirmed Putin was receiving a new medicine, the professor also claimed it was impossible to “be a public person” while receiving the treatment.
"The possibilities of modern medicine allow you to prolong your existence in the form of a zombie for a long time,” Solovey explained, according to Daily Star. “But it is not possible to be a public person."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s alleged breakdown – and the revelation the Russian leader wears diapers – came after Putin was seen on Sunday with a mysterious scar on his neck.
Although the Kremlin refused to confirm where the mysterious scar came from, insiders speculated it was a result of a recent surgery Putin underwent for thyroid cancer.