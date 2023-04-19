Putin Cancer Concerns Continue After Mysterious Scar Is Spotted On Russian Leader's Neck
A mysterious scar spotted on Vladimir Putin’s neck has caused newfound concern that the Russian leader has thyroid cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development after months of rumors that the 70-year-old tyrant is slowly dying of cancer, Putin appeared in Moscow on Sunday with a “prominent scar” on his neck just above the collar of his suit.
The photographs were released to show the Russian leader celebrating the Orthodox Easter holiday over the weekend. The Kremlin did not comment on the mysterious scar.
"A strange scar in the shape of the letter 'Z' has been noticed on Putin's neck,” wrote one intrigued person on Telegram. "The unusual shots were taken on Easter when the dictator visited a cathedral."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the mysterious mark that was spotted on Putin’s neck came shortly after it was revealed the Russian leader is almost always accompanied by a doctor specializing in thyroid cancer.
The doctor, Dr. Yevgeny Selivanov, has allegedly treated Putin for thyroid cancer more than 35 times in the past year by using steroids – a treatment some sources cite as the reason why Putin began “behaving especially strangely” before ordering the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“We promised to reveal to you the main secret of the Kremlin,” wrote independent Russian media outlet Proekt last year. “Of course, we are talking about the health of Vladimir Putin.”
“Putin has publicly shown interest in the problem of thyroid cancer,” the outlet’s report continued. “There is indeed talk in medical circles about the president's health problems.”
“Especially these conversations intensified in the early autumn of last year when Putin behaved especially strangely.”
The scar sighting also came after a leaked cache of classified Pentagon documents revealed a rumor that two Kremlin officials allegedly planned to sabotage Russia’s war in Ukraine while Putin was undergoing cancer treatment.
The two Kremlin officials allegedly planned to “divert resources from the Taganrog, Russia to Mariupol, Ukraine” while the aging Russian leader was immobilized.
“[The source] on 22 February indicated that Gerasimov reportedly planned to continue his efforts to sabotage the offensive, noting that he promised to ‘throw’ the so-called special military operation by 5 March,” the leaked documents alleged, “when Putin was allegedly scheduled to start a round of chemotherapy and would thus be unable to influence the war effort.”