Putin's Limp During Surprise Visit To Ukraine Creates Fresh Concerns Regarding Russian Tyrant's Health
Vladimir Putin was caught limping during a surprise visit to eastern Ukraine last week, RadarOnline.com has learned, creating fresh health concerns regarding his allegedly deteriorating health.
In the latest development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian tyrant is dying from cancer, Putin was allegedly seen limping as he climbed out of a helicopter in the Ukrainian city of Kherson last week.
According to Daily Star, the allegedly ailing Russian strongman was then seen “shuffling” through the Russian military’s Kherson headquarters before meeting with the leaders of the Dnieper army group and airborne forces.
“It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information,” he reportedly said during the visit.
Putin was then allegedly seen limping again as he left Kherson for the Ukrainian city of Luhansk to meet with a top Russian general at a national guard base.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s visit to eastern Ukraine last week marked the second time the Russian leader has visited the war-torn nation since launching his invasion in February 2022.
Last month, during another alleged visit to Ukraine, Putin was mocked over allegations he sent a body double to the city of Mariupol due to his allegedly deteriorating health.
The Russian leader was once again mocked this week for allegedly sending another Putin doppelganger to Kherson and Luhansk, with the anti-Putin Telegram channel General SVR insisting that the man who visited Ukraine just before the Orthodox Easter holiday last week was not really Putin.
“A man resembling the president of Russia continues to travel through the occupied territories of Ukraine,” the Telegram channel reported. “The recent visits by the doppelgänger to Crimea and Mariupol pleased Putin and his entourage so much that it was decided to continue such events.”
“It is necessary to convince the Russians that Putin visits the front line under bullets and with personal courage raises the morale of soldiers and disgraced generals before the upcoming counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops,” the channel continued.
“The fact that this does not work as intended, no-one tells the president.”
Meanwhile, Putin was allegedly forced to receive emergency first aid earlier this month after suffering a “partial loss of sensation” in half of his body – a symptom Kremlin insiders attributed to the Russian leader’s ongoing battle with cancer.