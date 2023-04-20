Vladimir Putin Launches Bizarre Military Recruitment Ad Telling Russians To 'Be A Man'
Vladimir Putin sent a bizarre message to the men of Russia by telling them to be a "real man" and fight his war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The message came in the form of a strange ad that was aggressively pushed across social media.
Putin has been bashed by those brave enough to speak out against the overwhelming loss of Russian troops on the front lines — and tales of horror by deranged soldiers under Kremlin military officials.
The widely circulated ad began by showing seemingly regular people performing their jobs or everyday errands, like going to the gym.
In a low-lit grocery store, a souped-up Russian soldier is seen carrying a high-powered weapon while walking down the aisle, in the midst of normalcy.
Suddenly, as someone walks across the screen, the soldier transforms into a mere security guard.
After the stark transition happened, a text appeared on screen that read, "do you really dream of being this kind of defender?"
The swift change from strong soldier to meek security guard appeared to tug at egos, as another scenario was presented.
This time, a soldier is seen spotting his friend using a weight bench at the gym, but the non-soldier is seen struggling to lift very tiny plates.
"Is this where your strength really lies?" the ad asked the viewer.
Yet another bizarre scene featured a taxi cab driver who appeared to be unsatisfied with his career.
"Do you really want to choose this path?" the advertisement asked the viewer yet another question meant to provoke internal dialogue — and question one's masculinity.
In one final shot, all three men featured shout a startling message to those watching, "You’re a man! Be one!"
As Ukrainian forces continued to push back against Russian troops, the weakened Kremlin military continued to face devastating losses.
The ad appeared to target Russian men who have yet to join Putin's regime, as the war efforts became more desperate with each front line set back.
While the ad ran across social media channels, Putin ramped up efforts to show off his country's strength — and avoid rumors of his declining health, another unwanted sign of weakness for the Kremlin.