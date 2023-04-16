Russian President Vladimir Putin Confesses He Is Facing 'Serious Challenges' One Year After Invading Ukraine

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it's been estimated that more than 350,000 soldiers from both countries have been killed. Throughout the brutal attacks, Russian military and mercenaries have also been accused of committing a number of horrific atrocities, from abuse of Ukrainian children to mutilating captive soldiers in cruel videos.

However, Wagner, a Russian mercenary group, marked their celebration of Orthodox Easter by releasing over 100 Ukrainian prisoners.

"Prepare all of them, feed and water them, check the wounded," one man said in a video posted on Telegram documenting the event, as another armed soldier told injured former prisoners, "I hope you don't fall back into our hands."