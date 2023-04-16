Russian President Vladimir Putin Confesses He Is Facing 'Serious Challenges' One Year After Invading Ukraine
Vladimir Putin confessed to facing "challenges" this past year as he celebrated his second Orthodox Easter since choosing to invade and occupy Ukraine in what became a grueling and bloody war.
In a statement shared on Sunday, April 16, the controversial Russian president also credited his religion for encouraging strong values in difficult times.
"The wonderful, beloved Easter holiday gives believers hope, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to affirm high moral ideals and values in society," the embattled politician said.
"The Church has always been together with the people, sharing joys and hardships with them," he continued. "And today, in the face of serious challenges, it is actively involved in the affairs of mercy and charity, helping people find a strong spiritual support."
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it's been estimated that more than 350,000 soldiers from both countries have been killed. Throughout the brutal attacks, Russian military and mercenaries have also been accused of committing a number of horrific atrocities, from abuse of Ukrainian children to mutilating captive soldiers in cruel videos.
However, Wagner, a Russian mercenary group, marked their celebration of Orthodox Easter by releasing over 100 Ukrainian prisoners.
"Prepare all of them, feed and water them, check the wounded," one man said in a video posted on Telegram documenting the event, as another armed soldier told injured former prisoners, "I hope you don't fall back into our hands."
This holiday celebration comes after Putin was forced to cancel Russia's upcoming Victory Day parade, citing "security concerns" as the reason behind the change.
However, sources claimed it had more to do with "embarrassing tank shortages" than security issues.
"Every Russian tank is needed at the front and all remaining parade vehicles are needed for the larger cities," the Russian source said at the time. "Last year the flight show at the May 9 parade in Moscow was canceled, too."
