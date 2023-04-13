Shocking Photo: Jailed Putin Enemy Alexei Navalny Looks Gaunt Behind Bars, Loses 18 Pounds In 2 Weeks From Mystery Ailment

Last Friday, he was removed from his punishment cell after 15 days and put in a conventional cell. It was allegedly the 13th time Navalny had been placed in a punishment cell amid his stint at the maximum-security penal colony at Melekhovo.

"The lawyer says that an ambulance was called for [Alexei] on the night of Friday to Saturday because of an acute stomach pain. No one is treating him and they are not even telling him the diagnosis," ​​Kira Yarmysh wrote in an update.