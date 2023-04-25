Putin's 'Constantly-Boozing' & 'Unprepared' Troops Forced to Dig Trenches With Spoons in Ukraine, Russian Soldier Reveals
Vladimir Putin’s troops are “constantly boozing,” “unprepared,” and forced to dig trenches in Ukraine using only spoons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come more than 14 months after Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a group of Russian soldiers revealed the majority of Russia’s forces are unprepared for the war because they spent the majority of their time “sleeping and drinking” instead of training.
According to Daily Star, the group of Russian soldiers spoke out about the matter during a recent interview regarding whether Putin’s men are adequately prepared to participate in the “special military operation” taking place in Ukraine.
"When the soldiers received 200,000 rubles ($2,200) in their bank accounts, they went into a frenzy,” one Russian soldier, identified only as Yaroslav, explained.
"To prevent them from leaving the base, they were allowed to collect money and rent a Gazelle truck, which was used to bring in daily supplies of alcohol, cigarettes, and meat,” he continued. “The truck drove to the base every day, constantly filled to the brim."
But instead of training for two to three months before being mobilized to the frontlines in Ukraine, Yaroslav claimed the majority of trainees drank and slept instead – although they were sent into Ukraine anyway.
"They spent two to three months indulging in food and drinks, and then were dispatched to Ukraine with such 'fine' training," Yaroslav continued. "Not once did I witness them firing a shot or undergoing any military training."
Even more surprising were Yaroslav’s claims that the Russian soldiers sent into Ukrainian were not provided food rations. He also indicated Putin’s troops were forced to dig trenches using metal spoons.
"They didn't even have any food – no dry rations were given to them,” the Russian soldier said. “They boarded up the windows, stripped the flooring and dug a small hole to provide cover in case of an attack.”
"They had to dig with camping spoons,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time Putin’s soldiers have been accused of spending the majority of their time in Ukraine getting drunk.
Earlier this month, Western intelligence sources claimed Russia’s forces are “too drunk” to win the war in Ukraine. The sources also indicated many of Putin’s troops suffer from “alcohol abuse.”
"Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness," the British Ministry of Defense said in a report this month.
"However,” the report continued, “with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life. Even on combat operations.”