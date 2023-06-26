Putin Vows to Bring Wagner Group Rebels to Justice for 'Their Tragic Mistake'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, 70, vowed that the Wagner Group mercenaries who attempted a military coup would be "brought to justice," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, called on his soldiers from Putin's de-facto army to turn away from the Ukrainian front lines and march to Moscow in protest of the Kremlin's military leadership.

Hours later, Prigozhin called his men off claiming his decision was made to avoid "bloodshed."