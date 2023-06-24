Shocking Videos Out of Moscow: Wagner Mercenary Group Commits 'Armed Rebellion' Against Vladimir Putin
Videos have begun to surface online of Russian citizens in a panic after a city was bombed as the Wagner mercenary group begins their coup against Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As clashes between Wagner militia group and Russian armed forces continue to escalate, the Kremlin called the paramilitary organization's actions an "armed rebellion" on Saturday, June 24.
The Wagner Group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has refused to back down and is threatening to march his forces on Moscow itself, as one Russian city, Rostov-on-Don, has already come under the military control of Wagner.
Dramatic footage of the fighting has been posted on Twitter, and some clips have been vetted, added to news articles, or run on news outlets. The situation remains confused, with conflicting reports from some areas. Despite this, several Twitter users and other sources have shared videos and photos from the conflict showing the fear and turmoil Russian citizens are facing.
The moment is not without its own bizarre moments, as one video posted on Twitter shows a cyclist passing Russian troops in Rostov while blasting the Afroman song Because I Got High. Other tweets show roadblocks near the village of Bobrovo and an explosion near the building of the Southern military district in Rostov-on-Don.
As rumors suggest that Wagner's mercenary group is moving towards the capital, Putin ordered Russian troops to set up roadblocks and checkpoints around Moscow.
As RadarOnline reported, Pro-Putin forces have also raided the Wagner unit's headquarters in St Petersburg after Prigozhin captured the Southern Defense Command in Rostov-on-Don, which played a significant role in the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Security Service said it had found $47 million in cash during the raid, which Prigozhin claimed was for salaries and other expenses for his men.
Prigozhin, who was once a confidant of Putin before declaring war on Moscow's military leadership last night, said in a video that the highest-ranking officer at the command post had fled as soon as he learned that Wagner forces were approaching.
