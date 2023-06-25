Vladimir Putin Allegedly Hid in His 'Secret Palace' With Its Own Pole-Dancing Room and Casino During Wagner Coup

The whereabouts of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent Wagner Group "mutiny" in Ukraine have been shrouded in mystery, but new reports claim that he may have fled to his private casino, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The mutiny saw 25,000 mercenaries march toward Moscow until Putin angrily labeled the private army as "traitors." However, following the incident, the Russian leader's private jet was spotted leaving for an unknown location, turning off its transponder to avoid detection.