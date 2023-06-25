Vladimir Putin Allegedly Hid in His 'Secret Palace' With Its Own Pole-Dancing Room and Casino During Wagner Coup
The whereabouts of Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent Wagner Group "mutiny" in Ukraine have been shrouded in mystery, but new reports claim that he may have fled to his private casino, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The mutiny saw 25,000 mercenaries march toward Moscow until Putin angrily labeled the private army as "traitors." However, following the incident, the Russian leader's private jet was spotted leaving for an unknown location, turning off its transponder to avoid detection.
Russian oligarch Leonid Nevzlin has since claimed that Putin was hiding out at his luxury mansion in the Valdai hills, along with some of his closest allies.
Nevzlin told reporters, "The dictator is in a panic."
Despite Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisting that the president was in the Kremlin coordinating the response to the rebellion, Nevzlin maintains that Putin was in a bomb-proof bunker at his residence in Valdai.
The luxurious estate was only recently exposed by anti-corruption campaigners in 2021 and features its own church, restaurant, cinema, bowling alley, billiard room, and mini-casino. A mock-Chinese pavilion is also among its many outbuildings, while all boats and planes are kept away from the compound and any food brought in is checked for poisons.
The estate is just one of Putin's many properties scattered throughout Russia, including one close to the Black Sea, which extends for 16 floors underground and reportedly includes a dedicated pole-dancing room.
The Russian dictator is known to entertain favored guests at his various properties and has even reportedly hired ABBA tribute band Björn Again for one of his exclusive private shows.
The Wagner "rebellion" marched toward Moscow, prompting fear of an armed assault, with Russian President Vladimir Putin vowing harsh consequences for those involved in the plot.
The march began after pro-Putin forces raided the Wagner unit's headquarters in St Petersburg after private army leader Yevgeny Prigozhin captured the Southern Defense Command in Rostov-on-Don, which played a major role in the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Security Service said it had found $47 million in cash during the raid, which Prigozhin claimed was for salaries and other expenses for his men.
As RadarOnline previously reported, the mercenary group was only 120 miles from Moscow after they were ordered to turn back to prevent "further bloodshed."
