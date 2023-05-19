Revealed: Vladimir Putin's Top-secret Black Sea Bunker Has Hockey Rink, Casino and Stripper Pole

“Putin has a lot of anxiety about being the not entirely legitimate leader of Russia,” Kimmage explained. “So knowing that his legitimacy is not entirely secured by elections, he is going to seek to maximize his personal safety through a complex of well-defended personal residences.”

The news of Putin’s top-secret bunker underneath the Black Sea also came just days after the Russian leader’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied allegations Putin was hiding out in such places.

“Perhaps you had heard that Putin has multiple doubles, who work instead of him while he is sitting inside a bunker,” Peskov said in April. “This is yet more lies. This is one more lie.”