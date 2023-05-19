Revealed: Vladimir Putin's Top-secret Black Sea Bunker Has Hockey Rink, Casino and Stripper Pole
Vladimir Putin reportedly has a top-secret bunker hidden approximately 50 meters beneath the Black Sea, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old leader has a number of top-secret bunkers located across Russia, it was recently revealed one of those hideaways is located on the coast of the resort town of Gelendzhik.
According to Daily Star, Putin’s Black Sea bunker is a 190,000-square-foot palace that cost upwards of $1 billion to construct.
The bunker also reportedly contains a number of surprising amenities for the Russian tyrant, including Putin’s very own hockey rink, wine cellar, hookah lounge, casino, church, and even a stripper pole.
Meanwhile, beneath the $1 billion and 190,000-square-foot palace, Putin reportedly installed a “fortified” and “dual-tunnel bunker” that is encased in more than 15 inches of concrete.
Blueprints detailing the layout of the top-secret Black Sea bunker were reportedly leaked online, and the leaked information also showed that the bunker contains a number of intricate emergency systems should something happen to Putin and his guests.
“This tunnel set-up has all kinds of safety and security,” said Russian structural engineer Thaddeus Gabryszewski. “There’s a fire system. There’s water, there’s sewer. This is intended for someone to survive or escape.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation that Putin has a top-secret bunker located underneath the Black Sea comes amid rumors the embattled leader is growing increasingly paranoid about his status as Russia’s president amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
- Vladimir Putin 'Ready' to Hold Ukraine Peace Talks With Pope Francis, Vatican Official Claims
- Vladimir Putin Bans Kremlin Officials From Resigning 'With the Threat of Hitting Them With Trumped-up Criminal Charges'
- Desperate Vladimir Putin Offers Foreigners Citizenship in Exchange for One-Year Military Stint in Ukraine
Not only has Putin allegedly constructed a number of bunkers where he can hide should his position of power be threatened or targeted, but he has also reportedly started lying about his whereabouts to trick potential assassins seeking to take his life.
Former U.S. State Department official Michael C. Kimmage recently confirmed Putin likely “has a lot of anxiety” regarding his “legitimacy” as Russia’s president, and that the series of bunkers serve to protect Putin’s “personal safety.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Putin has a lot of anxiety about being the not entirely legitimate leader of Russia,” Kimmage explained. “So knowing that his legitimacy is not entirely secured by elections, he is going to seek to maximize his personal safety through a complex of well-defended personal residences.”
The news of Putin’s top-secret bunker underneath the Black Sea also came just days after the Russian leader’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, denied allegations Putin was hiding out in such places.
“Perhaps you had heard that Putin has multiple doubles, who work instead of him while he is sitting inside a bunker,” Peskov said in April. “This is yet more lies. This is one more lie.”