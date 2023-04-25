Kremlin Spokesman Denies Accusations Putin is Using Body Doubles & Hiding in Nuclear Bunkers
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was forced to deny accusations that Vladimir Putin employs body doubles while the real Russian leader hides inside nuclear-resistant bunkers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after months of rumors and reports that the 70-year-old Russian president is slowly dying, Peskov recently assured a crowd of young Russian children and teenagers that Putin’s health is currently better than ever.
Peskov’s remarks also came shortly after Putin was accused of employing body doubles to take his place during a series of surprise visits to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
“Perhaps you had heard that Putin has multiple doubles, who work instead of him while he is sitting inside a bunker,” Peskov said this week to the crowd of Russian children. “This is yet more lies. This is one more lie.”
“You see our president. He is just as he used to be – mega-active,” the Kremlin spokesman continued. “Those who work next to him struggle to keep up. One might only feel envious about his level of energy.”
“His health – you can only wish it for yourself,” Peskov added. “Of course, he never sat in any bunker – this is lies, too. And you see it, this is obvious.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin was accused of using a body double last week after the Kremlin released footage of the Russian president during a surprise visit to the Ukrainian city of Kherson.
“It was his double,” political analyst Valery Solovey said regarding Putin’s alleged visit to Kherson. “Everyone knows this.”
“He simply knew that this was not the president,” Solovey added regarding reports Putin’s mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prizoghin, refused to take part in the surprise visit because he knew it was not really Putin.
“When such things happen, nothing remains of reputation, of political weight.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence chief General Kyrylo Budanov recently revealed that Ukrainian intelligence has evidence Putin employs at least three different doppelgangers during certain high-profile events.
“We know specifically about three people who keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know,” Budanov said earlier this month. “They all had plastic surgery to look alike.”