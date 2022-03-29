Vladimir Putin & Top Kremlin Officials Allegedly Hiding Out In Secret Bunkers, Prompting Fear War In Ukraine May Escalate
Vladimir Putin and a number of his highest-ranking Kremlin officials are reportedly hiding out in secret bunkers hundreds of miles outside of Moscow, prompting many to worry that the ongoing and ever-escalating invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is gearing up to escalate even further and much more drastically.
According to Daily Star, newly revealed evidence shows that Putin and many of his top generals are residing in nuclear bunkers. These claims come as the Kremlin is reportedly debating whether or not to use nuclear weapons against their neighboring nation as Ukrainian forces continue to fight back and resist the Russian aggressors.
While Putin’s whereabouts have been a mystery since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, some of his top officials have reportedly been seen flying out of Moscow and towards western Siberia, suggesting that they are heading not only to their top-secret nuclear bunkers but also suggesting that they are meeting the Russian president.
One of Putin’s top Kremlin officials, Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, has reportedly been missing for weeks – but an investigative journalist named Christo Grozev has allegedly tracked the defense minister to the Russian city of Ufa, which is located more than 700 miles outside of Moscow.
“I am absolutely sure that Shoigu is in a bunker,” Grozev claims. “Tracking the movement of his plane, we see very frequent flights to Ufa.”
“Knowing that there are also protected bunkers in this region, this gives an obvious answer about his place of residence.”
Grozev also suggested that while other Kremlin officials are hiding out in top-secret bunkers in Ufa, Putin himself is most likely hiding away in a bunker even further away from Moscow as he and his generals continue to weigh their nuclear options against Ukraine.
“If the Kremlin’s war strategy assumes a nuclear strike - and it does - as Peskov [Putin’s spokesman] himself said on CNN a couple of days ago, then there cannot be any other version,” Grozev continued. “If there is a decision of a potential nuclear strike, they can’t hide the military leadership afterwards. They have to be hidden beforehand.”
“Most likely he is elsewhere, because we are seeing other flights, and they are more classified than the flight that goes to Ufa,” the investigative journalist added. “These are state planes, and they switch off their transponders somewhere around Surgut.”
As Radar reported, there are other reasons besides potential nuclear war indicating why Putin may be hiding out in top-secret bunkers – mainly, the possibility that people are trying to overthrow the Russian president to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
"For 20 years Putin created stability in Russia. FSB officers, policemen, state prosecutors… those people inside the system…were able to live good lives," a Russian whistleblower named Vladimir Osechkin recently revealed.
"For every week and every month that this war continues, the possibility of a rebellion by those in the security services increases.”