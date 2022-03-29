Vladimir Putin & Top Kremlin Officials Allegedly Hiding Out In Secret Bunkers, Prompting Fear War In Ukraine May Escalate

Vladimir Putin and a number of his highest-ranking Kremlin officials are reportedly hiding out in secret bunkers hundreds of miles outside of Moscow, prompting many to worry that the ongoing and ever-escalating invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is gearing up to escalate even further and much more drastically.

According to Daily Star, newly revealed evidence shows that Putin and many of his top generals are residing in nuclear bunkers. These claims come as the Kremlin is reportedly debating whether or not to use nuclear weapons against their neighboring nation as Ukrainian forces continue to fight back and resist the Russian aggressors.