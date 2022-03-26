Spooks' Shock Claims: Vladimir Putin's OWN Family Might Be The Ones To Assassinate Russian Dictator

Putin is an extremely private person with highly publicized rumors of mistresses and secret offspring throughout the years of him ruling over Russia.

The only known family of the former KGB member are two daughters, Maria Faassen, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35. He had the two with ex-wife Lyudmila Putina whom he had separated from in 2013 after being married for over 30 years.

In order for someone to be taken out, often spies will infiltrate the target's close friends and family with the offer of a better life, according to those in the intelligence industry.

"It's a license to kill, and the hook after the mission is accomplished is the dream of a better life," one retired spook told Radar.