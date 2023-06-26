Putin Fears Castration by Wagner Group Mercenaries After Thwarting Civil War
After the Wagner Mercenary Group threatened a coup against the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin feared he would meet the same fate as treasonous mercenaries and be "castrated" by his de-facto soldiers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin insisted the display was a "march for justice" and not an attempted coup, Putin, 70, was said to have fled to his forest palace along with several body doubles.
According to one of Putin's generals, the deranged Kremlin leader was shaken by the weekend's events. "Putin has been suffering from illness like Parkinson’s and has always been paranoid, but now he is really on the run," the military official said.
The general explained that the visceral reaction from the Wagner Group sparked fears that Putin would meet the same fate as Russian soldiers captured by Prigozhin's blood-thirsty army.
"He is scared the mercenaries he hired to butcher Ukrainians are going to do the same to him and cut off his testicles," the general continued. "It would be a poetic ending for him."
Tensions flared over the weekend following a scathing Telegram video from Prigozhin, who accused the Russian military of launching a deadly assault on his camp.
The video featured Prigozhin walking the decimated campgrounds that appeared to be reeling from an airborne attack.
Prigozhin's message on Friday wasn't the first time he issued public criticism of Russia's Defense Ministry and leadership, who he claimed deceived Putin into invading Ukraine over a year ago.
Prigozhin has been outspoken about the lack of military support for the mercenary group from the Ministry of Defense. While he claimed that his march to Moscow would not interfere with Russia's operation in Ukraine — and eventually called off the demonstration, thwarting a civil war — the mercenary boss was considered a "dead man walking."
Putin accused the Wagner chief of inciting a "mutiny," and the Kremlin was said to have launched an investigation into his actions. Prigozhin's future appears grim given the fate of many critics who have voiced outrage at Putin's leadership and the Ukraine war.