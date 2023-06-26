Putin Fears Castration by Wagner Group Mercenaries After Thwarting Civil War

After the Wagner Mercenary Group threatened a coup against the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin feared he would meet the same fate as treasonous mercenaries and be "castrated" by his de-facto soldiers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin insisted the display was a "march for justice" and not an attempted coup, Putin, 70, was said to have fled to his forest palace along with several body doubles.