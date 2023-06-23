Vladimir Putin Planning 'Nuclear Terror Attack' on European Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns
Vladimir Putin is allegedly planning a “nuclear terror attack” against Europe’s largest power plant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the Russian leader’s conflict against Ukraine continues to escalate after nearly 16 months of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Putin plans to attack the Zaporizhzhia power plant.
The Zaporizhzhia power plant, which is located in southeast Ukraine, holds Europe’s largest nuclear reactor and could prove catastrophic should the facility be targeted by Russian forces.
"Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – a terrorist act with the release of radiation," Zelenskyy warned this week in a statement posted to Telegram. "They have prepared everything for this."
"Unfortunately, I have had to remind people more than once that radiation knows no state borders,” the Ukrainian president continued. “Who it will hit is determined only by the direction of the wind."
Meanwhile, Moscow recently denied Zelenskyy’s “nuclear terror attack” claim and dismissed the warning as “another lie” from Ukraine.
Rafael Grossi, who works for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recently toured the Zaporizhzhia power plant and confirmed the six-reactor facility is currently shut down.
Still, the facility reportedly needs “regular maintenance” and “cooling” provided by Ukraine’s water supply.
“With the water that is here the plant can be kept safe for some time,” Grossi said this week, according to Daily Star. “The plant is going to be working to replenish the water so that safety functions can continue normally."
But as RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ukraine’s water supply was recently threatened after Putin’s forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka on June 6.
Although Russia denied responsibility for the dam’s destruction, Ukrainian officials have since shared pictures of what appeared to be a car armed with bombs sitting atop the Kakhovka dam in the days leading up to the devastating incident.
"They wanted to create a scare with the dam,” a Ukraine intelligence agent said. “It didn’t quite go according to plan.”
More than 11,000 people have been evacuated since the dam’s collapse, and the current death toll is estimated to be around 52.