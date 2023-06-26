Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief 'Should Be Very Careful What He Eats' and 'Where He Goes' After Botched Rebellion, Warns British MP
Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was warned to be “very careful what he eats” and “where he goes” after his botched rebellion against Moscow this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come days after Prigozhin ordered his 25,000-strong Wagner Private Military Company to march on the Russian capital on Saturday, British MP Tobias Ellwood issued Prigozhin a chilling warning.
“If I was him, I would be very careful what I ate and where I went,” Ellwood said on Monday, according to Daily Star. “Putin mops up any dissenting voices himself – he will be plotting.”
“What he did in the last few days didn't happen instantaneously,” the British MP continued. “It has been building for months and months and months.”
“His voice is still very active indeed, and he's a very powerful influencer – and he is a very dangerous man,” Ellwood concluded. “It gives huge concerns for the West as we see this superpower unravel – a superpower with nuclear weapons.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s chef-turned-mercenary chief was exiled to Belarus on Saturday after he and his Wagner Group marched on Moscow in an apparent effort to oust the Russian president from power.
Although Prigozhin ultimately ordered his men to stand down after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko intervened on Putin’s behalf and agreed to go to Belarus after the botched coup, other sources besides Ellwood indicated the mercenary chief’s life is still in danger.
"Prigozhin would very much be a target for the Russian Secret police," Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a retired British army officer, said this weekend after Prigozhin’s short-lived rebellion.
"And, he probably shouldn’t go near any balconies, I wouldn't be surprised if they try and take him out.”
"Prigozhin is not safe, the situation has been diffused and he took the exit route to Belarus, but he broke the rules and he knows the consequences,” echoed Russia analyst Kier Giles. "The deal made was not in either side's interest."
"You should be baffled,” Giles added. “I cannot tell you what is going on, it makes no sense.”
As this outlet reported, neither Putin nor Prigozhin was heard from for more than 36 hours after Russia nearly collapsed into civil war on Saturday.
While Putin was last heard from during a speech to Russia before allegedly fleeing Moscow on Saturday, Prigozhin was last seen departing the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don for Belarus over the weekend.
“Ok, everyone was cheered up,” Prigozhin told reporters in Rostov-on-Don regarding the botched coup before he went missing in action.