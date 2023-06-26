Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief 'Should Be Very Careful What He Eats' and 'Where He Goes' After Botched Rebellion, Warns British MP

Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was warned to be “very careful what he eats” and “where he goes” after his botched rebellion against Moscow this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come days after Prigozhin ordered his 25,000-strong Wagner Private Military Company to march on the Russian capital on Saturday, British MP Tobias Ellwood issued Prigozhin a chilling warning.