'Mortally Wounded' Vladimir Putin Could Launch Purges Like 'Never Seen Before' After Failed Moscow Coup, UK Officials Warn

Vladimir Putin could soon launch purges like the world has “never seen before” following Yevgeny Prigozhin’s botched coup over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenary group marched on Moscow on Saturday before turning around at the 11th hour, United Kingdom officials warned that the Russian leader likely feels “mortally wounded” after the squashed rebellion.