Baby Troops: Vladimir Putin Orders Russian Preschoolers Be Taught Military Skills to Ensure Future Generations of Soldiers
Vladimir Putin recently ordered all Russian preschoolers to be taught mandatory military lessons to ensure that there are future generations of soldiers amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the lengthy and bloody conflict in Ukraine quickly approaches 17 months, the 70-year-old Russian leader reportedly ordered all Russian students aged four and up to undergo mandatory training in “tactics, weapons skills, drone piloting, applying field dressings and nuclear and biological protection” at secondary school.
The children will also reportedly be forced to dress as soldiers and engage in “role-playing” battle scenarios that reflect those being fought on the frontlines in Ukraine.
“The mobilization of nursery school children has begun,” a report published on Russia’s official Telegram channel read this week, according to Daily Star.
Russia’s Ministry of Education also recently announced that mandatory training will be given to young Russian students in grades 5 to 11. That training will reportedly include several controversial classes, such as Security and the Defense of the Motherland and History of Russia.
Meanwhile, at least one Russian outlet reported that “200,000 military-themed patriotic events” have been held at Russian schools since the war in Ukraine started in February 2022.
Roughly 1,000 schools have also allegedly tried to convince Russian teenagers to sign military contracts and “head for the battle zone” in Ukraine immediately after they graduate.
“This is romanticizing and decorating the worst thing in our lives: war,” said Russian child psychologist Elena Kuznetsova following the startling reports.
- Mounting Death Toll: Putin Ally and Belarusian Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances at 47-years-old
- Vladimir Putin Accuses U.S. of Training 'Genetically Modified Mosquitos' to Attack Moscow
- Vladimir Putin Planning Disaster 'Worse Than Chernobyl' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant, Volodymyr Zelenskyy Warns
“We were not warned,” added one parent after she learned of the new military-focused curriculum. “We were only lucky that our child was not in kindergarten on this day.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s new “baby troops” program came months after it was revealed the Russian leader was also assembling a “kid army” to fight in Ukraine.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Putin's "kid army," made up of youth club members and cadets as young as 16, was reportedly assembled to make up for the devastating loss of troops Moscow has suffered so far in the more than one year of fighting.
"They have been doing military training and there have been deaths among these teenagers,” Ukraine’s parliament commissioner on human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, revealed last year.
“Now they are promoting the entry into the army of civilians,” she continued, “including children in the temporarily occupied territories.”