Vladimir Putin recently ordered all Russian preschoolers to be taught mandatory military lessons to ensure that there are future generations of soldiers amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come as the lengthy and bloody conflict in Ukraine quickly approaches 17 months, the 70-year-old Russian leader reportedly ordered all Russian students aged four and up to undergo mandatory training in “tactics, weapons skills, drone piloting, applying field dressings and nuclear and biological protection” at secondary school.