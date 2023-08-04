Fox News Infighting — Steve Doocy Snaps at Brian Kilmeade Over Trump Election Indictment: 'I’m Just Reporting the Facts!'
Fox News stars Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade erupted at each other this week while discussing the latest criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The surprising skirmish took place on Thursday night shortly after Trump pleaded guilty in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse to four criminal charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
According to Doocy, Trump’s legal team will likely argue “three different lines of defense” for the embattled ex-president: Trump’s First Amendment rights, the fact he was allegedly following the advice from his lawyers and closest advisors, and the fact that Trump apparently believed the 2020 election was stolen from him.
“Now, here’s the problem with that,” Doocy explained, according to Mediaite. “Ty Cobb, who actually was employed by Donald Trump during the Mueller investigation, he was one of Trump’s lawyers, said that he tweeted this or he put this on Facebook.”
“He said there will be evidence from several witnesses in this case that Donald Trump knew he lost,” the Fox News host continued. “He said ‘I lost.’ And then Ty Cobb goes on to say it’s going to be a D.C. jury. And this is the last line of Ty Cobb. He said, ‘Donald Trump, he’s toast.'”
Kilmeade quickly fired back and asked, “Who cares what Ty Cobb says?”
“Brian, I’m just reporting the facts!” Doocy shouted.
The pair continued to argue about whether Trump’s line of defense is legitimate and whether such a defense would hold up when the case officially goes to trial.
According to Kilmeade, there will be no “traction in the courtroom” just because “Ty Cobb and a few other people said [Trump] lost when almost everybody else said he won.”
“Wait a second,” Kilmeade argued. “So they believe that there’s going to be traction in a courtroom because Ty Cobb and a few other people said he lost when almost everybody else said he won?”
“Why is that even part of this legal case?” he continued. “Because [Trump] sincerely believed that he lost the election. I didn’t even think that was going to be even brought up.”
Meanwhile, fellow Fox News reporter Carley Shimkus weighed in on Doocy and Kilmeade’s tense argument and emphasized how there is currently “no smoking gun” to prove Trump acknowledged he lost the 2020 presidential election to rival candidate Joe Biden.
“But right now, there is absolutely no smoking gun, which would be Trump saying, I know I lost, but we are still going to go ahead and do this anyway,” Shmikus chimed in.
She continued, “And when you think about the language of some of those comments of him saying I lost it, it’s a matter of interpretation, too.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former President Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges – conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, and obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding – in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
Trump is expected back in the courtroom for his first preliminary hearing on August 28.
