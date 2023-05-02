Brian Kilmeade Checks His ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host Steve Doocy On-Air Over Facts, Praises CNN

Brian Kilmeade and his Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy had a tense moment on-air this morning as they talked about illegal immigration, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, Kilmeade, Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt discussed the mass shooting that went down in Texas. As we previously reported, a man named Francisco Oropesa stands accused of shooting five of his neighbors, including a nine-year-old boy.

FOX NEWS

The neighbors had asked Oropesa to stop shooting a gun in his front yard. He refused and proceeded to kill the family. He has been on the run ever since. Law enforcement sources revealed Oropesa had previously been deported four time. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott has offered a $50k reward for information leading to the capture of the suspect.

MEGA

In his statement, he labeled the victims as “illegal immigrants” and talked about the suspect being “in the country illegally.” During the segment this morning on Fox & Friends, Doocy started off sharing his belief that we needed more border patrol but then started criticizing liberal media.

MEGA

He said, “A Border patrol would have said, Hey, wait a minute, you’re being deported. We’re going to turn you around. He was one of the gateways. And here’s the thing. Law enforcement says we don’t have any clues. We’ve got no idea where he is. Why? Because he clearly went back to his home country of Mexico. So when Mr. Mayorkas says things like the border is secure, if the border is secure, that guy who murdered five people would not be able to go lickety split back to Mexico and simply disappear. We may never find this guy after he killed those five people. It is just terrible.”

Doocy added, “And how many people are actually talking about on other news outlets that the man is in the country was in the country illegally? And told you about guns instead.” Kilmeade decided to defend CNN telling Doocy, “But I did see this morning on the overnight on CNN, they did lead with illegal immigrant who they are looking for. So that’s relatively encouraging.” Doocy replied, “Okay. There are two out of 20.”