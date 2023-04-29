Texas Shooter On the Run After Killing 8-Year-Old Boy and 4 Others 'Execution Style' with an AR-15
Five people were killed "execution style" in a Texas home by a suspect armed with an AR-15 style rifle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office received a harassment call from Cleveland, a small town 55 miles north of Houston, Texas. The shooting took place at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.
Authorities arrived at the home only to find the horrific crime had taken place. Five victims — two women, two men and an 8-year-old boy — were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two female victims were found in the bedroom lying on top of two children who survived the horrific shooting. Three minors were also reportedly discovered, uninjured but covered in blood.
The local police told outlets the massacre occurred after neighbors asked the suspect to stop "shooting his gun" in the front yard because their baby was trying to sleep.
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told ABC's KTRK Houston News, "[The suspect] had been drinking, and he said, 'I'll do what I want to in my front yard.'"
Dispatchers were able to confirm that the shooter was "intoxicated."
According to the Sheriff, a number of the victims died attempting to shield their children from the attack.
"In my opinion, they were actually trying to take care of the babies and keep them babies alive," he told the outlet. "Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up almost execution style, basically in the head."
The currently unnamed suspect is described as a Hispanic male armed with an AR-15. Police say he's approximately five foot eight inches tall and was last seen with short black hair wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and work boots.
Capers refused to reveal the suspect's identity but told outlets, "We are getting closer to him every minute of every hour, but we know who he is."
Veronica Pineda, a nearby resident, also spoke with KTRK, claiming she's grown accustomed to neighbors shooting firearms in the area.
"There's always shootings, there's always shooting," she told the outlet. "There's always people calling the cops, and there's nothing being done."
She described how she was in bed when her kids heard the shooting happen. "I have two babies -- they got scared, and we're like, 'it's normal they're always shooting.'"
The mother said she didn't know the alleged shooter, but would see him when he rode his horses down the road.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.