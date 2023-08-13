Trump Conspiracy-Peddling Lawyer Sidney Powell Faces Imminent Arrest: Report

According to Rolling Stone, Bernie Kerik, a longtime associate of Rudy Giuliani, spent around four-and-a-half hours being interviewed by the special counsel's investigators.

Kerik's attorney, Tim Parlatore, revealed that Powell was a "main topic" of discussion during the interview.

Parlatore stated that Kerik had provided potentially incriminating information about Powell, including the lack of backup for her claims, her failure to provide proof when requested, and her persistence in trying to be involved even after being cut loose from the official Trump legal team.