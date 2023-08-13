Trump Conspiracy-Peddling Lawyer Sidney Powell Faces Imminent Arrest: Report
Special Counsel, Jack Smith, is reportedly honing in on Sidney Powell, a lawyer who played a key role in Donald Trump's campaign to overturn the 2020 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to multiple sources with knowledge of the matter, as well as Trump allies who have appeared before the special counsel, criminal charges against Powell seem imminent.
According to Rolling Stone, Bernie Kerik, a longtime associate of Rudy Giuliani, spent around four-and-a-half hours being interviewed by the special counsel's investigators.
Kerik's attorney, Tim Parlatore, revealed that Powell was a "main topic" of discussion during the interview.
Parlatore stated that Kerik had provided potentially incriminating information about Powell, including the lack of backup for her claims, her failure to provide proof when requested, and her persistence in trying to be involved even after being cut loose from the official Trump legal team.
Powell has already been identified as one of the six unnamed alleged Trump co-conspirators listed in the special counsel's indictment. In the indictment, Smith described her as an attorney whose claims of election fraud were privately acknowledged by Trump to be "crazy."
Prosecutors further alleged that Trump used Powell to launder talking points criticizing a voting machine company for use in her lawsuits alleging widespread fraud.
These lawsuits were ultimately dismissed, and Powell was sanctioned by a federal judge for including bogus evidence in her filings.
Witnesses have also been questioned about Powell's behavior and her actions during Trump's efforts to challenge the election results. They were asked if Powell ever provided actual evidence to support her conspiracy theories and if she privately expressed any doubts about her claims.
Investigators inquired about Powell's contacts with members of Congress and her delivery of rambling documents to the Trump White House.
According to sources close to the investigation, Powell's work and conduct have attracted particularly keen interest from the prosecutors. It appears that she may face significant legal exposure as the investigation progresses.
One source present during recent questioning by federal investigators succinctly summarized the situation, stating, "Sidney's f****d." Powell and her attorneys have not yet responded to requests for comment, and the Justice Department declined to comment on the matter.
This investigation is part of a broader probe into the January 6th Capitol riot and Trump and his associates' efforts to invalidate the 2020 election.
Powell is not the only alleged co-conspirator facing potential criminal charges, as Trump and his close associates have sought to shift blame onto others involved in their coup attempt.
However, the intense scrutiny of Powell by federal investigators has led many to believe that she is highly vulnerable in the current stage of the investigation.
