Trump Bowed To Pressure From Justice Department To REMAIN SILENT Until Raid Had Finished Over Fears Of Mob-Like Scenes At Mar-a-Lago

Lawyers for Donald Trump mediated with the FBI, Secret Service, and the Department of Justice and struck a deal that gagged the former president from disclosing the raid at Mar-a-Lago as it was underway, Radar has exclusively learned.

In the hour after the FBI made the sensational unannounced search of the Florida property on Monday, the two feuding factions – the Trump team and law enforcement — agreed to keep the raid quiet over concerns that pro-Trump supporters would turn violent.