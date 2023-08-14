Donald Trump's 'Co-Conspirators' Are Already Turning on Each Other to Avoid Jail Time: Report

It's only been two weeks since Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith indicted Donald Trump and six co-conspirators for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. While Trump was the only defendant named so far, a report claimed his "co-conspirators" had already begun to turn on each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Though they have yet to be indicted, it was widely presumed that Trump attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell were among the six individuals featured in the 45-page indictment.