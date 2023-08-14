Donald Trump's 'Co-Conspirators' Are Already Turning on Each Other to Avoid Jail Time: Report
It's only been two weeks since Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith indicted Donald Trump and six co-conspirators for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. While Trump was the only defendant named so far, a report claimed his "co-conspirators" had already begun to turn on each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Though they have yet to be indicted, it was widely presumed that Trump attorneys John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell were among the six individuals featured in the 45-page indictment.
While Trump, Eastman, and Giuliani have been vocal on their position that any efforts ahead of and on the day of January 6, 2021, when the longstanding peaceful transition of power was threatened by a mob of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, was legal, others have been silent.
According to a Rolling Stone report, an insider close to the Trump camp claimed this is all part of a strategy to avoid jail time.
"It is the ‘please don’t put me in jail, put that other guy in jail’ strategy that was sure to come up at some point or another," an attorney close to the ex-president's camp told the outlet.
This was put on display as Giuliani and his attorney, Robert Costello, broke alliances with Powell. Costello told CNN, "Rudy Giuliani had nothing to do with this" while adding that his client couldn't be included in "Sidney Powell’s crackpot idea."
Another instance of an unnamed co-conspirator attempting to distance themselves from Trump's legal woes came from attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who was believed to be behind the alleged fake electors' scheme.
Chesebro appeared to take note of Trump's rumored defense strategy, which presented him as an impressionable client who merely followed counsel's direction regarding election fraud conspiracy theories.
Since Trump was handed his second indictment from Smith, Chesebro has attempted to water down his involvement and spread the blame to multiple parties.
At the same time, Trump and his current legal time have repeatedly referenced "advice of counsel" after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
Sources close to the special counsel's staff claimed the fighting between Trump's associates was noted by Smith — and that his office has "signaled" a desire to use the feuds to their advantage by applying pressure to co-conspirators who are willing to throw others under the bus to save themselves, a common practice among criminal defendants.
The rift between Giuliani and Powell was one that insiders claimed was being closely looked at by the special counsel staff.
These developments came on the heels of what is expected to be Trump's fourth indictment by Georgia DA Fani Willis regarding efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.