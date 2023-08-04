Rudy Giuliani Attacks 'Too Weak' Former VP Mike Pence for Being Leashed by His Wife

Speaking about Special Counsel Jack Smith , Giuliani launched a fervent attack before taking aim at Pence following news that Trump pleaded not guilty to four January 6-related charges.

"You should not be in charge of anything serious, you screwed up so many cases," Giuliani declared while being interviewed by Newsmax's Eric Bolling on The Balance . "I selected thousands of lawyers for cases. Personally, I never lost a case as a prosecutor, and I think I was the last U.S. Attorney in the Southern District to go to court and try cases myself."

The politician, who was identified by his lawyer as likely one of six alleged co-conspirators in the case, said Smith was unqualified.

"I once got a congressman to break down on the witness stand and confess. So, I really know what I'm doing," he continued, before segueing into comments made by the former VP. "And to be described as – What did Pence say? I don't think he's ever been in a courtroom? And he went to a law school nobody even knows!"

The former New York City mayor fired back after Pence criticized Trump's "gaggle of crackpot lawyers" for feeding into his delusions about the 2020 election, stating that his track record proves he is the real deal.

Giuliani said he previously thought highly of Pence and considered him a "really good guy, but too weak to be president."