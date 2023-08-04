Rudy Giuliani Attacks 'Too Weak' Former VP Mike Pence for Being Leashed by His Wife
Rudy Giuliani dragged former Vice President Mike Pence during an explosive television appearance after Donald Trump's third arraignment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking about Special Counsel Jack Smith, Giuliani launched a fervent attack before taking aim at Pence following news that Trump pleaded not guilty to four January 6-related charges.
The politician, who was identified by his lawyer as likely one of six alleged co-conspirators in the case, said Smith was unqualified.
"You should not be in charge of anything serious, you screwed up so many cases," Giuliani declared while being interviewed by Newsmax's Eric Bolling on The Balance. "I selected thousands of lawyers for cases. Personally, I never lost a case as a prosecutor, and I think I was the last U.S. Attorney in the Southern District to go to court and try cases myself."
"I once got a congressman to break down on the witness stand and confess. So, I really know what I'm doing," he continued, before segueing into comments made by the former VP. "And to be described as – What did Pence say? I don't think he's ever been in a courtroom? And he went to a law school nobody even knows!"
The former New York City mayor fired back after Pence criticized Trump's "gaggle of crackpot lawyers" for feeding into his delusions about the 2020 election, stating that his track record proves he is the real deal.
Giuliani said he previously thought highly of Pence and considered him a "really good guy, but too weak to be president."
"I always worried about him following Trump because I would see him with his wife having something around his neck every night and walking around," he continued, insinuating Pence is leashed by former Second Lady Karen Pence. "She doesn't let him go… Well she lets him go to the bathroom by himself, that's about it."
Giuliani, who previously worked as one of Trump's legal advisers, told Bolling he is passionate about the ongoing case for a greater reason.
"If you can't separate Trump from the First Amendment issue here, then you're just not a good person," he said. "This is not about Trump. If this were being done to my worst enemy, I would be fighting the case for them."