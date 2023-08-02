Rudy Giuliani Accuses Matt Damon of Being Gay and 5'2" in Shocking Audio Transcripts From Civil Lawsuit
Newly filed transcripts submitted by Rudy Giuliani's former staffer Noelle Dunphy show the former New York City mayor accusing A-list actor Matt Damon of being gay, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The transcripts were included as part of a response from Dunphy's lawyer, Justin Kelton, arguing that Giuliani and his attorney should be sanctioned for casting doubt on his client's claims amid her lawsuit against the former Trump lawyer for sexual harassment.
Giuliani admitted the two were in a brief consensual relationship, but said any claims otherwise were baseless while Kelton doubled down that none of the explosive lawsuit should be stricken from the court record.
The embattled politician had asked to remove the "frivolous, inflammatory, and unnecessary" allegations.
As we previously reported, Dunphy filed a 70-page complaint against Giuliani, alleging that he abused his power and subjected her to demeaning treatment during her employment from January 2019 to 2021.
One transcription included in the filing was from an alleged exchange between Giuliani and his former staffer on March 12, 2019.
"Who were the other Republicans who are celebrities?" she asked, to which he replied, "Ain't too many. Brad, not Brad Pitt. The other guy that looks like him."
Dunphy guessed Bradley Cooper, but he was stumped on the actor's name before she noted how Damon is "very liberal."
- 'Your T--- Belong To Me': Rudy Giuliani's Alleged Racist and Homophobic Remarks Exposed in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
- Rudy Giuliani Suffers Major Meltdown — Slams Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith After New Criminal Indictment Against Ex-President
- Rudy Giuliani Admits to Making 'False' Statements About Georgia Election Workers Who He Accused of Committing Fraud
"No, Matt Damon is a — Matt Damon is a f--. Matt Damon is also 5'2, Eyes are blue. Coochie-coochie-coochie-coo," Giuliani declared. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Damon for comment.
In the new audio transcription, also from that same day, the public figure could be heard making lewd remarks to Dunphy.
"Come here, big t---. Come here, big t---. Your t--- belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my t---. I want to claim my t---," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In addition to the harassment allegations, Dunphy also alleged Giuliani asked for her help in getting people to pay millions of dollars to purchase pardons at the time.
Plus, "he often demanded oral sex while he took phone calls on speaker phone from high-profile friends and clients, including then-President Trump," the civil lawsuit stated.
Dunphy previously claimed to have made numerous audio recordings of Giuliani, including some in which she says he can be heard making sexual comments and alleged antisemitic remarks.
"For the avoidance of doubt, Ms. Dunphy is in possession of multiple additional recordings that prove her allegations about these matters, but submits only a handful of straightforward examples in the interest of efficiency and economy," Kelton said in a new motion.