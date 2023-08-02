Rudy Giuliani Accuses Matt Damon of Being Gay and 5'2" in Shocking Audio Transcripts From Civil Lawsuit

Giuliani admitted the two were in a brief consensual relationship, but said any claims otherwise were baseless while Kelton doubled down that none of the explosive lawsuit should be stricken from the court record.

The embattled politician had asked to remove the "frivolous, inflammatory, and unnecessary" allegations.

As we previously reported, Dunphy filed a 70-page complaint against Giuliani, alleging that he abused his power and subjected her to demeaning treatment during her employment from January 2019 to 2021.