'Your T--- Belong To Me': Rudy Giuliani's Alleged Racist and Homophobic Remarks Exposed in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Newly filed transcripts found that Rudy Giuliani made a number of racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit remarks to his sexual harassment accuser, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after Noelle Dunphy filed a $3.1 million sexual harassment lawsuit against Giuliani earlier this year, the 43-year-old alleged victim filed a series of transcripts in court on Monday.
The initial lawsuit alleged that Giuliani regularly exhibited erratic behavior while under the influence of alcohol, exposed himself without consent, demanded sexual favors from Dunphy and made sexist and racist remarks.
Giuliani denied the allegations and smeared Dunphy over the accusations. He also demanded that certain portions of the lawsuit be removed and that Dunphy and her lawyer be sanctioned.
However, on Monday, Dunphy and her lawyer responded by submitting audio transcripts that directly contradicted Giuliani's denials, according to Rolling Stone.
The transcripts contained a series of shockingly vile remarks, as well as evidence of disturbing and creepy advances towards Dunphy.
In one particularly shocking quote from the transcripts, Giuliani is heard saying: "Jewish men have small c---- because they can't use them after they get married. Whereas the Italian use them all their lives so they get bigger."
Giuliani also expressed his frustration with Jewish people observing Passover, stating that they should "get over the Passover" because it happened 3,000 years ago.
The transcripts also included Giuliani making derogatory comments about actor Matt Damon, as well as lewd comments directed towards Dunphy herself.
“Matt Damon is a f--,” Giuliani said during one alleged incident. “Matt Damon is also 5’2″, eyes are blue. Coochi-coochie-coochie-coo.”
In another instance, Giuliani is quoted as saying to Dunphy: "Come here, big t---. Your t--- belong to me. Give them to me. I want to claim my t---. These are my t---."
Meanwhile, Giuliani’s spokesman – Ted Goodman – has since released a statement in which he claimed that Giuliani’s relationship with Dunphy was consensual.
Goodman also questioned Dunphy’s motives for filing the lawsuit.
“It’s disappointing to see some so-called ‘journalists’ stoop so low with these smears and attacks against a man who has dedicated his life to serving others,” Goodman told Rolling Stone. “Mayor Giuliani cleaned up the streets of New York City, took down the Mafia and comforted the nation following September 11th."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani's legal troubles extend beyond the $3.1 million sexual harassment lawsuit filed by Dunphy in May.
Giuliani was recently identified as a co-conspirator in the recent indictment of Donald Trump by the Justice Department for his role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Although Giuliani himself has not been charged, the Special Counsel's office has stated that they are still investigating the individuals involved in the effort.
