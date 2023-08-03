Chris Christie Fires Back at Newsmax's Eric Bolling After Being Told He Doesn't Have a Chance at GOP Nomination: 'I Want to Be President'

Christie said they were going to do better than anticipated, noting he feels "very good" at what he's accomplished in eight weeks while vowing to tell people the "truth."

Bolling then questioned if Christie just wants to remain in the public eye. "TV, governor, is intoxicating. I love being on TV. Just about everyone who's been on TV loves being on TV. I don't see a path for Chris Christie to be the nominee, nor the president," he said.

Bolling gave him ample credit for being "a wonderful TV analyst" who handles the limelight well. "I love these interactions and I just have a hunch you kind of like TV too, and you might like the ABC gig where you sit next to Stephanopoulos, you're talking about Trump and whoever," the conservative political commentator continued.