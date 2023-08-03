Chris Christie Fires Back at Newsmax's Eric Bolling After Being Told He Doesn't Have a Chance at GOP Nomination: 'I Want to Be President'
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said not to count him out of the race, telling Newsmax host Eric Bolling he is determined to become the next commander-in-chief, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"You can admit you were wrong and then we can go ahead and go beat Joe Biden," the former New Jersey governor declared moments later, stating he won't be going down without a valiant effort.
During his appearance on The Balance, Christie was confronted by Bolling about the tough road he may have ahead against Donald Trump and other GOP rivals.
Bolling pointed out that Trump continues to fundraise despite his piling legal woes, questioning how Christie could garner enough support to take the oval office.
"If you aren't winning either Iowa caucuses, or the first two primaries — New Hampshire or South Carolina — your money is going to dry up," the author predicted.
Christie said they were going to do better than anticipated, noting he feels "very good" at what he's accomplished in eight weeks while vowing to tell people the "truth."
Bolling then questioned if Christie just wants to remain in the public eye. "TV, governor, is intoxicating. I love being on TV. Just about everyone who's been on TV loves being on TV. I don't see a path for Chris Christie to be the nominee, nor the president," he said.
Bolling gave him ample credit for being "a wonderful TV analyst" who handles the limelight well. "I love these interactions and I just have a hunch you kind of like TV too, and you might like the ABC gig where you sit next to Stephanopoulos, you're talking about Trump and whoever," the conservative political commentator continued.
After Bolling hinted that he stands no chance, Christie said he's made his intentions clear. "Eric, I walked away from a contract that I had that was through the year 2025 at ABC, so I'm certainly not running for president to try to get a contract that I already had and gave up. No, I want to be president of the United States," he said.
"And I know you don't see a path right now, but I'll tell you this, Eric," Christie said. "When I win New Hampshire, and when I become the nominee, I'm still gonna be coming on the Eric Bolling show 'cause it's one of the great places to be on TV."
Christie said he is going to continue making his case against frontrunner Trump, blasting 2024 hopeful Ron DeSantis for not being "up front with the American people" and "trying to have it both ways."